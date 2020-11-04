NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 9 Starts and Sits (AKA The Ninth's Watch)

Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! First, the duo dives into the news as of late such as Jake Luton starting at QB for the Jaguars and Andy Dalton going on the COVID-19 list (3:57). Next, Marcas and Adam go over some players who have the potential to be stretch run heroes like Carson Wentz and Jarvis Landry (14:25) and preview Thursday Night Football between the Packers and 49ers (28:06). Then, the guys tell you who to start and sit for your Week 9 lineups (39:00). Finally, they round out the show with some waiver wire advice (58:17).