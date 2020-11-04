NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 9 Starts and Sits (AKA The Ninth's Watch)

Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! First, the duo dives into the news as of late such as Jake Luton starting at QB for the Jaguars and Andy Dalton going on the COVID-19 list (3:57). Next, Marcas and Adam go over some players who have the potential to be stretch run heroes like Carson Wentz and Jarvis Landry (14:25) and preview Thursday Night Football between the Packers and 49ers (28:06). Then, the guys tell you who to start and sit for your Week 9 lineups (39:00). Finally, they round out the show with some waiver wire advice (58:17).
Michael F. Florio's Week 8 fantasy football sleepers
Week 8 could be a big one for a host of rookies set to take on bigger roles in the wake of lineup-altering injuries. Michael Florio breaks down why those players, along with Baker Mayfield and Le'Veon Bell, could be in for much success this week.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 8 Weekend Preview (aka Rounding the Turn)
Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast where they preview Week 8.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 8 Starts and Sits (aka Eight's Not Enough)
Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! They dive into the latest news, hold a draft do-over, preview TNF, discuss starts and sits and offer waiver wire advice.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 7 Weekend Preview (aka Turning Points)
Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast, recapping the Eagles win over the Giants on Thursday night and the latest headlines ahead of Week 7.
Michael F. Florio's Week 7 fantasy football sleepers
Byes are in play and sleepers might well be needed to wake up your squad. Michael F. Florio has you covered with fantasy football sleepers for Week 7.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 7 Starts and Sits (aka Highs, Lows, and Mids)
Marcas Grant and Adam Rank discuss the news, rookie report cards, Thursday's Giants-Eagles game, who to start and sit in Week 7 and waiver wire moves.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 6 Fantasy Recap (aka Deep Sixed)
Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines, players who either broke out or are faking you out in Week 6, waiver wire targets, players who you should either trade for or trade away, and the two Monday NFL games.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 6 Weekend Preview (aka Chief Concerns)
Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo talks about the latest news including Le'Veon Bell signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Michael F. Florio's Week 6 fantasy football sleepers
There are byes aplenty for a bevy of big-name players in Week 6. Hence, this is the most important week of the season so far as it relates to sleepers. Michael Florio has you covered.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 5 Weekend Preview (aka In-Game Adjustments)
Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo talks about the rescheduled Bills at Titans game and then recap the Thursday Night Football game between the Buccaneers and the Bears.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 4 fantasy recap (aka Pendulum's Revenge)
Marcas Grant is joined by joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines such as Joe Mixon and Odell Beckham Jr. finally having huge fantasy performances