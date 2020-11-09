NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 9 fantasy recap (aka Salty SZN)

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines such as ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ to miss time again with a shoulder injury (3:14). Next, Marcas and Kimmi do the 'Chex marks the spot' segment where they discuss their QB confidence meter for players such as ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ (26:02). Then, they both gave us their waiver wire targets after most of the Week 9 games (35:55). Lastly, Marcas and Kimmi round out the show by previewing "Monday Night Football" between the Patriots and Jets (50:14).