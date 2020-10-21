Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 7 Starts and Sits (aka Highs, Lows, and Mids)

Published: Oct 21, 2020 at 03:02 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! First, the duo dives into the news as of late such as the Miami Dolphins naming ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ starting QB and 49ers RB ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ most likely heading to the IR (3:55). Next, Marcas and Adam give out their grades for their rookie report cards (17:26) and preview Thursday Night Football between the Giants and Eagles (27:17). Then, the guys tell you who to start and sit for your Week 7 lineups (36:23). Finally, they round out the show with some waiver wire advice (54:58).

Listen here: Apple PodcastsSpotifyNFL.com & Google Play

