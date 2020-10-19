NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 6 Fantasy Recap (aka Deep Sixed)

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines such as Ryan Tannehill throwing 4 TD passes and Julio Jones returns to form in a big way (4:22). Next, Marcas and Kimmi do the 'Chex marks the spot' segment where they discuss players who either broke out or are faking you out in Week 6 like A.J. Green and Rob Gronkowski (14:53). Then, they both gave us their waiver wire targets after Week 6 (23:08) and talked about some players who you should either trade for or trade away (32:36). Lastly, Marcas and Kimmi round out the show by previewing the two Monday NFL games between the Chiefs at Bills and Cardinals at Cowboys (41:58).