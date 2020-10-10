NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 5 Weekend Preview (aka In-Game Adjustments)

Published: Oct 10, 2020 at 12:01 AM

Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo talks about the rescheduled Bills at Titans game and then recap the Thursday Night Football game between the Buccaneers and the Bears (3:07). Next, Marcas and Michael answer the big questions of Week 5 surrounding the Texans without Bill O'Brien and the lackluster Giants offense (21:05). Lastly, the guys round out the show talking about players with great value on Draft Kings (33:50) and the 'Ask a Nerd' segment (44:55).

Listen here:

Apple Podcast, Spotify, NFL.com & Google Play

