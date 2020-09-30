NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 4 Starts and Sits (AKA Four-Bangers)

Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! First, the duo dives into the news as of late beginning with the Titans and Vikings suspending in-person activities after multiple Titans players and personnel test positive for COVID-19 (3:30). Next, Marcas and Adam discuss certain players who you might think of trading like Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson (18:11) and then they preview Thursday Night Football between the Broncos and Jets (39:15). Then, the guys tell you who to start and sit for your Week 4 lineups (47:48). Finally, they round out the show with some waiver wire advice (1:02:50).