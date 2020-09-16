NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 2 Starts and Sits (AKA Overcorrection Week)

Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! First, the duo dives into the news as of late such as Michael Thomas expected to miss several weeks with an ankle injury, and Le'Veon Bell being placed on injured reserve for his hamstring (3:37). Next, Marcas and Adam discuss the things we've learned from Week 1 (16:54) and they preview Thursday Night Football between the Browns and Bengals (29:50). Then, the guys tell you who to start and sit for your Week 2 lineups (38:52). Finally, they round out the show with some waiver wire advice (58:02).
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 Weekend Preview (aka It's For Real For Real)
Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo dives into the news as of late such as Courtland Sutton spraining his AC joint and Mike Evans being day to day with a soft tissue injury.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 Starts and Sits (a.k.a. Welcome back, Football)
Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! The duo dives into the news as of late, such as A.J. Green's snaps being monitored in Week 1 and Patriots RB Damien Harris being put on injured reserve.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Camp: WR preview (aka All Hands on Deck)
Marcas Grant is joined by Derek Brown of Fade the Noise for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo dives into the news of the week such as Bill Belichick being impressed with Cam Newton's knowledge of the offense and 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk injuring his hamstring.