NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 2 Starts and Sits (AKA Overcorrection Week)

Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! First, the duo dives into the news as of late such as Michael Thomas expected to miss several weeks with an ankle injury, and Le'Veon Bell being placed on injured reserve for his hamstring (3:37). Next, Marcas and Adam discuss the things we've learned from Week 1 (16:54) and they preview Thursday Night Football between the Browns and Bengals (29:50). Then, the guys tell you who to start and sit for your Week 2 lineups (38:52). Finally, they round out the show with some waiver wire advice (58:02).