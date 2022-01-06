NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 18 Fantasy Previews (aka The Afterparty)

Published: Jan 06, 2022 at 02:16 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to the final week of the 2021 regular season! First, the hosts react to recent news, starting with updates to the ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ saga with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cincinnati Bengals being without ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ and ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ this week, Minnesota Vikings quarterback ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ returning to the lineup, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ returning to practice on a limited basis. After that, Marcas and Michael each give some streaming options for Week 18 at quarterback, tight end and D/ST. Then, the experts look separately at the Saturday and Sunday DFS slates, naming players to pay up for, high-priced guys to avoid and value picks to add to your lineups.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

