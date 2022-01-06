NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 18 Fantasy Previews (aka The Afterparty)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to the final week of the 2021 regular season! First, the hosts react to recent news, starting with updates to the Antonio Brown saga with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cincinnati Bengals being without Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon this week, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins returning to the lineup, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returning to practice on a limited basis. After that, Marcas and Michael each give some streaming options for Week 18 at quarterback, tight end and D/ST. Then, the experts look separately at the Saturday and Sunday DFS slates, naming players to pay up for, high-priced guys to avoid and value picks to add to your lineups.
