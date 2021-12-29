NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 17 Fantasy Previews (aka Playoffs: The Finale)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 17 championship slate! First, the hosts cover the news, reflecting on the passing of the legendary Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden before reacting to injury and COVID-19 updates around the league. Then, the experts try to answer 3 Big Question for fantasy's final week, rating the concern level for three fantasy starters. After that, Marcas and Michael preview every upcoming Week 17 game, highlighting one fantasy player of note for each contest. Finally, the hosts wrap up the show with their favorite sleeper picks for the week.