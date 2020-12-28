Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 16 Fantasy Recap (aka Victory Laps)

Published: Dec 28, 2020 at 03:09 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a championship recap edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo discusses the week's biggest headlines including New Orleans Saints RB ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿'s ridiculous six-touchdown performance, ﻿Tom Brady﻿ and the Tampa Buccaneers obliterating the Detroit Lions, and Miami Dolphins RB ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿'s big game against the Las Vegas Raiders (2:40). Next, Marcas and Kimmi take a look at the week's least valuable players who might have cost you a championship including QB ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and RBs ﻿Josh Jacobs﻿ and ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ (11:38). After that, the hosts prep fantasy owners with key projections for the final NFL game of the traditional fantasy season -- a Monday night showdown between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots (21:00). Then, Marcas and Kimmi reveal their top waiver wire targets following most of Week 16 including names such as ﻿Philip Rivers﻿, ﻿Tony Pollard﻿ and ﻿Nelson Agholor﻿ (27:45). In the 'Chex Marks the Spot' segment, Marcas and Kimmi discuss which player was the top waiver wire pick of 2020, discussing names such as James Robinson, ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ and ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿. (28:48). Later, Marcas and Kimmi look ahead to 2021 with a 'Way-too-early Mock Draft' where they reveal projected draft positions for players including ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿, ﻿Davante Adams﻿, ﻿Derrick Henry﻿, Jonathan Taylor and ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ (36:05). Finally, the hosts round out the show by revealing what they learned in 2020 that they will take with them into 2021 (48:25).

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcasts network.

