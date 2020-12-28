NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 16 Fantasy Recap (aka Victory Laps)

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a championship recap edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo discusses the week's biggest headlines including New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara's ridiculous six-touchdown performance, Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers obliterating the Detroit Lions, and Miami Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin's big game against the Las Vegas Raiders (2:40). Next, Marcas and Kimmi take a look at the week's least valuable players who might have cost you a championship including QB Kyler Murray and RBs Josh Jacobs and Tyreek Hill (11:38). After that, the hosts prep fantasy owners with key projections for the final NFL game of the traditional fantasy season -- a Monday night showdown between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots (21:00). Then, Marcas and Kimmi reveal their top waiver wire targets following most of Week 16 including names such as Philip Rivers, Tony Pollard and Nelson Agholor (27:45). In the 'Chex Marks the Spot' segment, Marcas and Kimmi discuss which player was the top waiver wire pick of 2020, discussing names such as James Robinson, Justin Herbert and Antonio Gibson. (28:48). Later, Marcas and Kimmi look ahead to 2021 with a 'Way-too-early Mock Draft' where they reveal projected draft positions for players including Dalvin Cook, Davante Adams, Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor and Travis Kelce (36:05). Finally, the hosts round out the show by revealing what they learned in 2020 that they will take with them into 2021 (48:25).
