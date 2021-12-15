NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 15 Fantasy Previews (aka Playoffs, Part 1)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 15 slate! First, the hosts react to the numerous reports of positive COVID-19 tests around the league over the past few days, helping you navigate the many players who could miss this weekend's games. Then, the experts try to answer 3 Big Questions for Week 15, wondering if fantasy managers should stick with their studs through the fantasy playoffs or focus more on finding favorable matchups. After that, Marcas and Michael preview every upcoming Week 15 game, highlighting one fantasy player of note for each contest. Finally, the hosts wrap up the show with their favorite sleeper picks for the week.