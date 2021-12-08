NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 14 Fantasy Previews (aka Winning Time)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview the Week 14 fantasy slate! First, the hosts react to the latest fantasy headlines: Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, New York Jets receiver Corey Davis will undergo season--ending core muscle surgery, and quarterback Justin Fields is expected to return as the Bears' starter this weekend. Then, the experts try to answer 3 Big Questions for Week 14, with three intriguing quarterback quandaries. After that, Marcas and Michael preview every Week 14 matchup, highlighting one fantasy player of note for each game. Finally, the hosts wrap up the show with their favorite sleeper picks for the week.