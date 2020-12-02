NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 13 Starts and Sits (aka The Beginning of the End)

Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! First, the duo dives into the news of late, such as Will Fuller being suspended six games for violating the NFL PED policy and ﻿George Kittle﻿ possibly returning later this season for the 49ers (6:10). Next, the guys tell you who to start for your Week 13 lineups (16:28). Then, Marcas and Adam debate if some players or playoff heroes or playoff zeroes (35:47). They round out the show with some waiver wire adds for Week 13 (57:46).