NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 13 fantasy recap (aka The Last Days)

Published: Dec 07, 2020 at 04:28 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines such as ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ being benched for ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ in the Eagles' loss (4:22). Next, Marcas and Kimmi do the 'Chex Marks the Spot' segment where they discuss if they believe in certain performances from players like T.Y. Hilton or ﻿Mike Gesicki﻿ (15:00). They then offer their waiver wire targets after most of the Week 13 games (20:48). Lastly, Marcas and Kimmi round out the show by previewing the three remaining NFL games (28:22). The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcasts network.

