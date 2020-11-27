NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 Weekend Preview (aka Second Helpings)

Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo discusses the biggest headlines of late including the Ravens vs. Steelers game being in jeopardy due to COVID-19 (4:15) and then they recap the Thanksgiving Day games (12:52). Next, Marcas and Michael answer the big questions of Week 12 surrounding Alvin Kamara, A.J. Brown and Tyler Boyd (19:22). Lastly, the guys round out the show talking about players with great value on Draft Kings (31:37) and the 'Ask a Nerd' segment (47:20).