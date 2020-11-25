NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 Starts and Sits (AKA Thanksgiving Special)

Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! First, the duo dives into the news as of late such as the Ravens vs. Steelers Thanksgiving game being moved to Sunday and David Montgomery being cleared from concussion protocol (4:36). Next, the guys tell you who to start and sit for your Week 12 lineups (17:58). Then, Marcas and Adam preview the Thanksgiving Day games featuring the Texans vs. the Lions and Washington vs. the Cowboys (38:48). They round out the show with some waiver wire adds for Week 12 (50:30).