NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 Fantasy Recap (aka Dime a Dozen)

Published: Nov 29, 2021 at 05:06 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap all the action from Week 12! The hosts start with some fantasy headlines: Christian McCaffrey will miss the remainder of 2021 after landing on injured reserve on Monday; Dalvin Cook is expected to miss the rest of the fantasy season with a torn labrum; Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't coach Thursday night's game; Deebo Samuel suffered a groin injury on Sunday that could cause him to miss some time; and Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold will be out 4-6 weeks with an MCL sprain. After the news, Marcas and Michael review lessons they learned in Week 12, looking at a couple of tight ends on opposite ends of the fantasy spectrum. Then, the hosts review the week's top performers and biggest disappointments, including a couple of unexpected star running backs in the NFC South. Next, the experts try to identify potential league winning players and assess their outlook for the fantasy playoffs. Later, Marcas and Michael cover the top waiver wire targets for Week 13, and finally, we wrap up the show previewing the Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team.

