NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 11 Weekend Preview (aka Stranger Weeks)

Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo discusses the biggest headlines of late including ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ being named starting QB over ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ for the Saints (5:27) and then they recap Thursday Night Football between the Cardinals and Seahawks (16:17). Next, Marcas and Michael answer the big questions of Week 11 surrounding ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, ﻿Marquise Brown﻿ and ﻿Jonathan Taylor﻿ (23:10). Lastly, the guys round out the show talking about players with great value on Draft Kings (34:37) and the 'Ask a Nerd' segment (51:22).