NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 11 Weekend Preview (aka Stranger Weeks)

Published: Nov 20, 2020 at 06:00 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo discusses the biggest headlines of late including ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ being named starting QB over ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ for the Saints (5:27) and then they recap Thursday Night Football between the Cardinals and Seahawks (16:17). Next, Marcas and Michael answer the big questions of Week 11 surrounding ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, ﻿Marquise Brown﻿ and ﻿Jonathan Taylor﻿ (23:10). Lastly, the guys round out the show talking about players with great value on Draft Kings (34:37) and the 'Ask a Nerd' segment (51:22).

