NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 10 fantasy recap (aka Legion of Whom)

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines such as ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ replacing injured ﻿Drew Brees﻿ and ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ returning from an injury with a huge game (6:15). Next, Marcas and Kimmi do the 'Chex marks the spot' segment where they discuss if they believe in certain performances from players like ﻿Wayne Gallman﻿ and ﻿J.D. McKissic﻿ (27:42). Then, they both gave us their waiver wire targets after most of the Week 10 games (37:22). Lastly, Marcas and Kimmi round out the show by previewing Monday Night Football between the Vikings and Bears (52:45).