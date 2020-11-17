NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 10 fantasy recap (aka Legion of Whom)

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines such as Jameis Winston replacing injured Drew Brees and Nick Chubb returning from an injury with a huge game (6:15). Next, Marcas and Kimmi do the 'Chex marks the spot' segment where they discuss if they believe in certain performances from players like Wayne Gallman and J.D. McKissic (27:42). Then, they both gave us their waiver wire targets after most of the Week 10 games (37:22). Lastly, Marcas and Kimmi round out the show by previewing Monday Night Football between the Vikings and Bears (52:45).
