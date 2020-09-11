Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 Weekend Preview (aka It's For Real For Real)

Published: Sep 11, 2020 at 03:45 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo dives into the news as of late such as Courtland Sutton spraining his AC joint and Mike Evans being day to day with a soft tissue injury (3:57). Next, Marcas and Michael recap the Chiefs win over the Texans (10:12) and answer the big questions of the week surrounding running backs (23:10). Lastly, they round out the show talking about players with great value on Draft Kings (32:35) and the 'ask a nerd segment' (42:15).

Apple Podcast

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Play

Related Content

Michael Florio's Week 1 fantasy sleepers
news

Michael Florio's Week 1 fantasy sleepers

Welcome to a new era of the sleepers article! After 10 years of Adam Rank holding this column down, Michael F. Florio is taking over.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 Starts and Sits (a.k.a. Welcome back, Football)
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 Starts and Sits (a.k.a. Welcome back, Football)

Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! The duo dives into the news as of late, such as A.J. Green's snaps being monitored in Week 1 and Patriots RB Damien Harris being put on injured reserve.
A brand-new era of Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
news

A brand-new era of Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Adam ranking is taking over NFL.com's Start 'Em, Sit 'Em series for the 2020 NFL season.
Breaking down latest risers in fantasy football rankings
news

Breaking down latest risers in fantasy football rankings

Michael F. Florio breaks down why certain players saw a spike in recent rankings, including quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Gardner Minshew.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Madden NFL 21 preview and Zero RB love 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Madden NFL 21 preview and Zero RB love 

Marcas Grant is joined by Denny Carter of Rotoworld and Matt Franciscovich for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! 
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Camp: WR preview (aka All Hands on Deck)
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Camp: WR preview (aka All Hands on Deck)

Marcas Grant is joined by Derek Brown of Fade the Noise for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo dives into the news of the week such as Bill Belichick being impressed with Cam Newton's knowledge of the offense and 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk injuring his hamstring.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Camp: RB preview (aka Fantasy RBs Matter)
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Camp: RB preview (aka Fantasy RBs Matter)

Marcas Grant is joined by Michael Florio to preview news of this week and a fill-length running back preview in preparation for the 2020 season. 
NFL Fantasy Sweepstakes is back
news

NFL Fantasy Sweepstakes is back

NFL Fantasy Sweepstakes is returns for the 2020 season.
Key new terms for 2020 fantasy football season
news

Key new terms for 2020 fantasy football season

The next evolution in fantasy football will focus on how people talk about the game. As such, here are some changes you can expect to see when analyzing fantasy leagues.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Presenting Rush Yards over Expectation (aka Analytics Unite!)
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Presenting Rush Yards over Expectation (aka Analytics Unite!)

Marcas Grant is joined by two guests for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week!
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Stronghold...Assemble! (aka Family Reunions)
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Stronghold...Assemble! (aka Family Reunions)

Marcas Grant finally reunites with the Stronghold! James Koh, Alex Gelhar, Matt Franciscovich and Matt Harmon all joined Marcas for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL