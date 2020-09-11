NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 Weekend Preview (aka It's For Real For Real)

Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo dives into the news as of late such as Courtland Sutton spraining his AC joint and Mike Evans being day to day with a soft tissue injury (3:57). Next, Marcas and Michael recap the Chiefs win over the Texans (10:12) and answer the big questions of the week surrounding running backs (23:10). Lastly, they round out the show talking about players with great value on Draft Kings (32:35) and the 'ask a nerd segment' (42:15).
Published: Sep 11, 2020 at 03:45 PM
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 Starts and Sits (a.k.a. Welcome back, Football)
Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! The duo dives into the news as of late, such as A.J. Green's snaps being monitored in Week 1 and Patriots RB Damien Harris being put on injured reserve.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Camp: WR preview (aka All Hands on Deck)
Marcas Grant is joined by Derek Brown of Fade the Noise for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo dives into the news of the week such as Bill Belichick being impressed with Cam Newton's knowledge of the offense and 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk injuring his hamstring.