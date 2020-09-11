NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 Weekend Preview (aka It's For Real For Real)

Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo dives into the news as of late such as Courtland Sutton spraining his AC joint and Mike Evans being day to day with a soft tissue injury (3:57). Next, Marcas and Michael recap the Chiefs win over the Texans (10:12) and answer the big questions of the week surrounding running backs (23:10). Lastly, they round out the show talking about players with great value on Draft Kings (32:35) and the 'ask a nerd segment' (42:15).