NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 Fantasy Preview (aka Game on!)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview Week 1! To start, the hosts recap some news, including the latest on the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions running backs, what Brian Flores recently said about ﻿ Myles Gaskin ﻿, and who the top running back is for the New York Jets.

After that, Marcas poses Five Questions for Week 1 that he and Michael try to answer, covering the Tampa Buccaneers wide receivers, the Titans offense under a new offensive coordinator, expectations for Kyle Pitts, the pass catchers in Arizona, and running backs in New England behind ﻿Damien Harris﻿. Later, Michael and Marcas run through their optimal DFS lineups (using DraftKings salaries) for Week 1, looking at matchups and high-upside plays to start the season. Next, each host names three sleepers for Week 1 as well as some final tips heading into the 2021 season debut.