NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: The Best of 2019

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back in the studio to wrap up the 2019 NFL regular season! The duo first starts off with the news of the Giants firing Pat Shurmur and the Browns firing Freddie Kitchens (3:18). Next, the guys talk about the players who were the best and the worst at QB, RB, WR & TE in 2019 and where they project them in 2020 (21:15). Finally, Marcas and Fabs wrap up the show with some burning Playoff Challenge questions (51:00).