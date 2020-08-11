NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Stronghold...Assemble! (aka Family Reunions)

Published: Aug 11, 2020 at 04:08 PM

Marcas Grant finally reunites with the Stronghold! James Koh, Alex Gelhar, Matt Franciscovich and Matt Harmon all joined Marcas for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! After the guys catch up they get into the biggest story of the week which is the Washington Football Team releasing RB Derrius Guice (9:07). Next, they get into the 'Draft Bites' portion of the show where they discuss who should be the #3 pick, which QB you're reaching for and their big fantasy hot take for 2020 (22:05). Lastly, the group rounds out the show with their Daily Daps (1:08:10).

Listen here:

Apple Podcast, Spotify, NFL.com and Google Play

