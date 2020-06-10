NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Still Cookin'?

Michael Fabiano is joined by guest host Bob Harris of Football DieHards for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo starts off with the biggest news of the week including Dalvin Cook saying he will hold out without a new contract offer and Todd Gurley passing the Falcons' physical (3:30). Next, the guys discuss certain backfields around the NFL that have created some headlines due to potential committee scenarios including Baltimore, Indianapolis and San Francisco (23:17). Lastly, the group rounds out the show by naming a player they absolutely love in fantasy for the 2020 season (36:45).