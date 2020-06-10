Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020 03:01 PM

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Still Cookin'?

Michael Fabiano is joined by guest host Bob Harris of Football DieHards for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo starts off with the biggest news of the week including Dalvin Cook saying he will hold out without a new contract offer and Todd Gurley passing the Falcons' physical (3:30). Next, the guys discuss certain backfields around the NFL that have created some headlines due to potential committee scenarios including Baltimore, Indianapolis and San Francisco (23:17). Lastly, the group rounds out the show by naming a player they absolutely love in fantasy for the 2020 season (36:45).

Listen here:

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NFL.com and Google Play

Related Content

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Atlanta. The Jets won the game 22-10. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley says he's been cleared for all activity

C.J. Mosley is back. The Jets linebacker expects to fully participate in training camp after being sidelined by a groin injury for most of his first season in New York.
A statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson stands outside an entrance to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. New owner David Tepper said during a news conference at the stadium Tuesday that he is contractually obligated to retain the statue. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
news

Panthers moving Jerry Richardson statue in interest of public safety 

The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday that they are moving the statue of former owner Jerry Richardson "in the interest of public safety."
Denver Broncos linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu addresses demonstrators at a rally in the Greek Amphitheatre in Civic Center Park over the death of George Floyd Saturday, June 6, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

NFL activism: After Roger Goodell's apology, what's next in movement?

In this edition of Press Coverage, Judy Battista, Jeffri Chadiha, Michael Silver and Jim Trotter explore protesting in the NFL. After Commissioner Roger Goodell's public apology to players, what's next for this movement?
Scenes from the NFL Quarterback Coaching Summit held Monday, June 24, 2019 in Atlanta. (Kara Durrette/AP Images for NFL)
news

NFL, Black College Football HOF to host QB Coaching Summit June 22-23

The third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit will take place virtually from June 22-23 and feature sessions led by Steelers owner Art Rooney II, Bills president Kim Pegula, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, among others.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL