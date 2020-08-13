NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Presenting Rush Yards over Expectation (aka Analytics Unite!)

Marcas Grant is joined by two guests for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! First, Cynthia Frelund and Marcas discuss the biggest news of the week like Will Fuller and Jerick McKinnon both discussing staying healthy in 2020 and the premiere of 'Hard Knocks' with the Chargers and Rams (2:52). Next, Cynthia does a deep dive into some Game Theory surrounding the Browns and Cowboys offenses (12:30). Then, Nick Shook comes onto the show to explain a NextGen stat called expected rushing yards and how it can help while drafting your 2020 fantasy team (25:18). Cynthia and Marcas round out the show by giving their top 5 fantasy rookies (34:30) and answering some Twitter questions (43:27).