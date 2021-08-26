NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Preseason Finales (aka The End of the Beginning)

Published: Aug 26, 2021 at 04:39 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the hosts start with some preseason news, covering the impacts of the Los Angeles Rams trading for running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots and what that means for Darrell Henderson, plus Dan Campbell's concerns about running back D'Andre Swift's availability for Week 1 and how Jamaal Williams could be utilized in Detroit. After that, the experts discuss the most interesting quarterback stories of the last week, reacting to Trevor Lawrence and Teddy Bridgewater winning the starting quarterback jobs in Jacksonville and Denver, Joe Burrow's recovery in Cincinnati, Jameis Winston's status in New Orleans, and Sam Darnold's viability as a QB2 in Carolina. Finally, Marcas and Michael talk through four big questions for preseason Week 3.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL says player vaccination rate at 93%; weekly testing for fully vaccinated players proposed

The NFL has reached a vaccination rate of nearly 93 percent among its players and above 99 percent among staff members, according to NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills. The league has proposed to the NFLPA that vaccinated players be tested once a week rather than biweekly, per Tom Pelissero.
news

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore says Dak Prescott not on 'pitch count': 'We're just playing ball at this point'

Another day, another sign of progress for Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 's recovery from a shoulder strain. Cowboys trainers are no longer limiting the number of practice throws Prescott can make
news

Move The Sticks: How Much Should Young QBs Play in Preseason?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by looking ahead to Preseason Week 3 and discuss how much teams should play their young quarterbacks this week. 
news

Ravens trade fifth-round CB Shaun Wade to Patriots for draft picks

Shaun Wade's tumultuous football journey has met another turn, with Baltimore trading the Ohio State alum to the New England Patriots.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW