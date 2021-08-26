NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Preseason Finales (aka The End of the Beginning)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the hosts start with some preseason news, covering the impacts of the Los Angeles Rams trading for running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots and what that means for Darrell Henderson, plus Dan Campbell's concerns about running back D'Andre Swift's availability for Week 1 and how Jamaal Williams could be utilized in Detroit. After that, the experts discuss the most interesting quarterback stories of the last week, reacting to Trevor Lawrence and Teddy Bridgewater winning the starting quarterback jobs in Jacksonville and Denver, Joe Burrow's recovery in Cincinnati, Jameis Winston's status in New Orleans, and Sam Darnold's viability as a QB2 in Carolina. Finally, Marcas and Michael talk through four big questions for preseason Week 3.