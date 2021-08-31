NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Preseason All-Hype Teams (aka Fantasy Dead Week)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the hosts recap the latest news, starting with Cam Newton's shocking release from the New England Patriots and what Mac Jones means as the team's starting quarterback. J.K. Dobbins will miss the season with a torn ACL, so what does that mean for Gus Edwards and other Ravens runners? The Jacksonville Jaguars traded quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles, and Kyle Shanahan is teasing us with the idea of rotating quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Next, the hosts give their picks for the Preseason All-Hype Team at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. Then, they each choose three players as "their guys" to target in every single fantasy draft this season. Finally, we wrap up the show by giving away some Madden codes!