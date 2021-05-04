NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Offseason Mock Draft #2 (aka Our Second Best Guess)

Published: May 04, 2021 at 07:09 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by fantasy experts Michael F. Florio, Matt Okada, Kate Magdziuk, and Rob Johnson for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! With the NFL Draft all wrapped up, the group looks at how the fantasy landscape has shifted with a 12-team, 15-round PPR mock draft (1:51). The hosts explain each of their picks and analyze the choices made by their virtual co-drafters, with a specific focus on rookies like Najee Harris, Ja'Marr Chase and Devonta Smith. After all 15 rounds are complete, the gang wraps things up by naming their favorite picks and one pick they wish they could have back (1:05:37).

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

