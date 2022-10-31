NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: McCaffrey gets all the candy!

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing Christian McCaffrey's big day in Los Angeles, talk about Week 8's top performers, give you their five biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday, go over waiver targets and hand out their midseason fantasy awards!
Also, the hosts talk about which players are a trick and which players are a treat for the rest of the fantasy season!
