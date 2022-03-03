NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Free Agency Fits, Part 2 (Wide receivers)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to discuss the best free agency landing spots for WRs. The hosts start with recent news and notes from around the league. After that, the experts discuss the best landing spots for upcoming WR free agents. Plus , Marcas and Michael sit down and chat with 4x Eagles Pro Bowler Darius Slay and Washington Commandeers QB Taylor Heinicke!