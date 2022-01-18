NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Roster Resets: Quarterback (aka Signal-Caller Boosting)

Published: Jan 18, 2022 at 02:57 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to discuss the quarterback position as fantasy managers head into the offseason. The hosts start with recent news and notes, covering the firings of Houston Texans head coach David Culley and Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock. After that, the experts dive into the quarterback position, evaluating the 2021 leaders at the position and their status going into next year. Then, Marcas and Michael look at quarterback draft strategy before playing "Hype Train or Smokescreen" with some intriguing quarterback names. Finally, the hosts wrap up the show previewing their dynasty QB rankings for 2022.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

