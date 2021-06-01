NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Rorschach Tests (aka Fantasy Watchmen)

Marcas Grant is joined by the all-in kid Jake Ciely of The Athletic to talk about a litany of fantasy offseason topics. First, the hosts discuss the fantasy outlook for the Houston Texans after the signing of running back Rex Burkhead (2:28). Then, Marcas and Jake go back and forth wondering which offense will be worse between the Texans and the Detroit Lions (7:36). Next, the pair theorizes on how a 17th game will affect the fantasy season and, particularly, the running back position (8:57). After that, Marcas hits Jake with a series of "fantasy Rorschach tests" covering wide receiver Julio Jones, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (14:09). Finally, the duo wraps things up with some rapid-fire questions about the New York Mets, Jake's updated cereal rankings, and lots of thoughts about television (39:50).