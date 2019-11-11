NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy real or mirage?

Published: Nov 11, 2019 at 07:42 AM

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back together to recap Week 10 of the NFL! The guys start off with the biggest news of the week like LeSean McCoy's snaps being managed and Devonta Freeman leaving the game due to a foot injury (5:26). Next up, the trio went over the biggest questions from Week 10 surrounding Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield (14:10), plus they also asked what is real or what is fantasy mirage (25:21)? Finally, Marcas, Graham and Fabs give you some potential waiver wire pickups to help improve your team for Week 11 (38:40).

