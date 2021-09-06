NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Preseason Wrap-up (aka Final Answers)

Published: Sep 06, 2021 at 03:17 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the hosts recap the latest news, starting with news that New York Giants running back ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ will possibly have a limited workload to start the season, the Indianapolis Colts coaches want to get running back ﻿Nyheim Hines﻿ more touches (and what that means for Jonathan Taylor), and the reports that Washington expects to have receiver Curtis Samuel available for Week 1. Then, the experts cover their draft season takeaways, touching on the players they've drafted the most, players they wanted to draft more often, the biggest "late-round riser," the furthest faller, one player to avoid at all costs, and final draft tips for anyone drafting this week -- players discussed include ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿, ﻿Travis Kelce﻿, James Robinson, ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿, ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿, ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ and more. Finally, Marcas and Michael wrap up the show by trying to predict who will bet his year's fantasy MVP and the top scorers at each position.

