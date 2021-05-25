NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Draft Strategies (aka Flights of Fantasy)

Published: May 25, 2021 at 04:29 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the hosts start with quarterback draft strategies, including why Florio is targeting second-tier guys like Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert while avoiding Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes and Bills MVP candidate Josh Allen (4:11). Then, the duo dives deep into possible format and scoring changes that would help separate the elite quarterbacks from the rest of the pack (7:30). Next, they question why Ryan Tannehill isn't getting more love as a QB1 despite his past two seasons of success (16:02). After that, the hosts move to the running back position to cover Mike Davis' watermelon quads (19:04), ZeroRB as a viable strategy in redraft leagues (23:07), running backs to target at the end of Round 1, such as Austin Ekeler, Cam Akers, and Aaron Jones (27:13), and a quick discussion comparing D'Andre Swift, Josh Jacobs and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (30:58). Later, Marcas and Michael switch tracks to the wide receiver position, wondering who Julio Jones will be catching passes from this season (35:39), how big of a hit Davante Adams would take if Aaron Rodgers was traded (38:51), and a quick Henry Ruggs vs. Jalen Reagor comparison (40:49). The guys finally wrap things up with some rapid-fire topics spanning from Tim Tebow to J. Cole to the Mets (43:05).

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

