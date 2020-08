Marcas Grant is joined by Michael Florio for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! First, the duo dives into the news of the week such as Miles Sanders lower body injury and Ryan Fitzpatrick expected to win the Dolphins starting QB job (2:45). Next, Marcas and Michael do a full-length RB preview for the 2020 fantasy season (9:30). Lastly, they round out the show with a segment called 'Higher or Lower' (37:15).