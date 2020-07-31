NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Camp: NFC North (aka Northern Exposure)

Marcas Grant is joined by Liz Loza of Yahoo Sports and James Koh of the Fantasy Five podcast for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! In this all NFC North episode, the trio starts out by previewing each team and answering any questions surrounding some of their players (14:10).

Next, the group does the "Superlatives" segment where they answer who will be the top scoring quarterback and tight end in the division, who is being overdrafted and who is the biggest sleeper (52:42)? Finally they round out the show by playing "Either/Or" by deciding which player is better to have from the NFC North in fantasy for 2020 (1:00:20).