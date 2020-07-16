NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Camp: AFC North

Marcas Grant is joined by Kate and Michelle Magdziuk of the BallBlast Podcast for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! In this all AFC North episode, the trio starts out by previewing each team and answering any questions surrounding some of their players (4:28). Next, the group does the "Superlatives" segment where they answer who is the top scoring RB in the division, which WR do you believe in most and who is the biggest sleeper (38:33)? Finally they round out the show by playing "Either/Or" by deciding which player is better to have from the AFC North in fantasy for 2020 (48:05).