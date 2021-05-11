NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Deep Dive Draft Recap (aka Devy Bites)

Published: May 11, 2021 at 04:40 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by Football Gameplan founder Emory Hunt for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo discusses the challenges of scouting during the pandemic and how this strange season will impact rookies and players from smaller schools, such as HBCU schools (5:19). Then, the hosts dive into Day 2 and 3 players from this year's NFL draft that could have a big future in fantasy football, including New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, Cincinnati Bengals running backs Chris Evans and Pooka Williams, and San Francisco 49ers running back Eli Mitchell (15:27). To wrap up the show, Marcas and Emory provide their early look at the 2022 NFL Draft (38:03).

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

