NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A Conversation with The Fantasy Footballers (aka Building Blocks)

Marcas Grant is joined by a trio of experts -- Andy Holloway, Jason Moore, and Mike Wright of the Fantasy Footballers -- for this special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. To start, the Footballers tell Marcas about their journey from hobbyists to professionals and give advice to aspiring analysts looking to break into the industry. Next, the group reacts to the devastating news that Los Angeles Rams running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ will miss the 2021 season with a torn Achilles. They also discuss the status of New York Giants running back ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ and how the Green Bay Packers might deploy running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Then, the hosts attempt to answer questionable tight end situations, including how early to draft Atlanta Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts, why Jason is pounding the table for Detroit Lions tight end ﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿, whether or not to expect a breakout season in Minnesota from Irv Smith, Jr., and last, what it would take for ﻿Zach Ertz﻿ to return to fantasy relevance. Finally, the group wraps up the show with rapid-fire topics ranging from the Olympics to Adam Sandler movies and reality television.