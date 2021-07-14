NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A conversation with James Koh (AKA How to make it)

Marcas Grant is joined by James Koh for this special mid-July edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. The hosts start by recounting how James got his start in the industry with some advice for anyone looking to break into fantasy sports. Next, Marcas and James look at draft strategy topics, including what to look for in later rounds and how best to use ADP. After that, James goes on an epic rant defending the kicker position in fantasy football. Then, the two discuss quarterbacks with question marks, covering Aaron Rodgers' status in Green Bay, the chances that Carson Wentz bounces back in Indianapolis under Frank Reich, whether or not Cam Newton can return to form, and how Sean Payton will utilize Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill in New Orleans. Finally, they wrap up the show with rapid-fire questions about all-time greats in college sports, wrestling and alt rock music.
Published: Jul 13, 2021 at 10:17 PM
news
Al 'Bubba' Baker on becoming unofficial single-season sack king: 'Tears just started running down my eyes'
It's been 31 years since Al Baker played football and 43 since an unbelievable rookie campaign. After new research from Pro Football Reference unveiled Baker tallied 23 sacks during his 1978 rookie season, the Lions great told the Around The NFL podcast crew "tears just started running down my eyes."
news
Jets, S Marcus Maye not expected to reach long-term deal before tag extension deadline
It appears New York safety Marcus Maye will play 2021 on the franchise tag. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Jets have not responded to Maye's last proposal and that offer has been pulled off the table.