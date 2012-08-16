NFL fantasy football: Pay for an elite, find bargains for the rest

Recently, our crew of fantasy football analysts conducted a mock fantasy football auction draft. The 15-man roster consisted of one QB, two RBs, two WRs, one TE, one WR/RB, one K, one DEF and six bench spots. It uses NFL.com's standard scoring system.
What was your auction strategy?
I wanted one "super elite" player, preferably at the wide receiver position. With the running backs, I was looking for bargains -- straight buy low and get great value. I like the tight end position, but I had a cap on Graham and Gronk, I wasn't going to overpay, but instead get value from one of the second-tier players. And for a quarterback, I'm not going to overpay for one of the top five. I'd rather find value for someone looking to bounce back or build on last season.
What was your favorite pick?
Jay Cutler for $1. A single dollar for a player that will be in the Top 10, and has a shot to be a Top 5 producer at the position. My backup was important because I opted to roll the dice on Mike Vick as my starter. I'm expecting a huge year from Vick, but if his injury history comes back to haunt me, Cutler is a more than viable fallback.
What pick do you regret the most?
Matt Forte for $28. It's great value for Forte, but I'm worried he'll be taken out in goal line situations and Michael Bush will get all that work. It's great that I have Bush along with Forte as the handcuff, but for $28 you need a legit No. 1 runner, and I'm not sure Forte is it.
Did your draft strategy work?
Absolutely. I wanted one "super elite" player, and only one. Calvin Johnson. I got him, and didn't feel like I overpaid. Running backs get hurt, there isn't a big enough separation between quarterbacks, but Megatron is a man amongst boys at the wide receiver spot. After that I was looking for good/great players that would be devalued for one reason or another. Charles for his ACL, Forte for his injury at the end of last season, Percy Harvin because not much is expected from the Vikings, and Colston because Brees spreads the ball around.
What do you like/dislike about your team?
I have great depth at a position -- wide receiver. Which means I'm in a position to add players at other spots if I run into a problem. Stevie Johnson, Calvin Johnson, Marques Colston, Robert Meachem, Percy Harvin are all No. 1 WRs. The dislikes? I'm way too thin at RB, but at least I combine that with two guys that are coming off injury, Forte and Charles. Behind them I have Michael Bush and Daniel Thomas, and that's certainly a big issue.