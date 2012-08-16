NFL fantasy football: Pay for an elite, find bargains for the rest

Absolutely. I wanted one "super elite" player, and only one. Calvin Johnson. I got him, and didn't feel like I overpaid. Running backs get hurt, there isn't a big enough separation between quarterbacks, but Megatron is a man amongst boys at the wide receiver spot. After that I was looking for good/great players that would be devalued for one reason or another. Charles for his ACL, Forte for his injury at the end of last season, Percy Harvin because not much is expected from the Vikings, and Colston because Brees spreads the ball around.