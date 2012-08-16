NFL fantasy football notebook: Ryan Mathews out until October?

If there's anyone who should be concerned, it's Michael Turner. Turner hit the very unmagical running back age of 30 in the offseason and after logging more than 300 carries in three of the past four seasons, there's a real concern that he won't be the same player. Plus, Turner has never been known as a pass-catching back. He grabbed a career-high 17 receptions last season while Rodgers logged 21 catches in his rookie season. Consider "The Burner" to be a low-end No. 1 fantasy football option who should be targeted somewhere around the fourth round.