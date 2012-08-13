NFL fantasy football notebook: Recapping the weekend games

» With Maurice Jones-Drew still holding out, the focus of the running game turned to Rashad Jennings. Jennings, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, acquitted himself well with 56 yards on 12 carries. If he's the starter in Week 1, he'll have some value, but it will be quite limited. Guys returning from knee injuries usually need a full season under their belt before they regain their old form. It also helps to have some semblance of a running game in the first place. Neither of those things will happen for Jennings in Jacksonville...