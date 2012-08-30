NFL fantasy football notebook: Maurice Jones-Drew sinking

As the Maurice Jones-Drew holdout enters its second month, it's becoming apparent to plenty around the team that the star running back won't be available when the season starts. From a purely football standout, it's looking more and more like a losing play from Jones-Drew. The team has reiterated its stance that it has no intention of trading the player while new owner Shad Khan is unmoved by his running back's attempt to strongarm a new contract. The Jaguars were never one piece away from being a contender. They went 5-11 with MJD and they can be equally wretched without him.