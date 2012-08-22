NFL fantasy football notebook: Kenny Britt could be a draft gem

Two seasons ago, Britt was a top 25 fantasy receiver and appeared to be on his way to making the leap into the Top 10 last year when he tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee in Week 3. Britt has yet to get back onto the practice field, but he told a reporter that the issue is actually his left knee, which underwent surgery in June to remove damaged cartilege. Because Britt's major injury happened early in the season, there's a good chance that he's had enough time to get the knee back into shape. If only he could get back to work.