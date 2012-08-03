NFL fantasy football notebook: James Starks struggles

Bad start for Starks
Are the Green Bay Packers going to run more this year? That's what Greg Jennings told our Michael Fabiano during a recent trip to NFL Network. But before you race to draft Jimmy Starks this season, reports are he's struggling in camp.
And let's be honest, a lot of teams love to talk about running the ball more. Few actually do it. It's like wishful thinking on a Monday that this will be the day you are going to start a training regimen. And it never happens.
Besides, I'm not sure if you've heard this, but it's a quarterback league now.
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Justin Blackmon are having healthy communication but are getting nowhere in contract negotiations. If you already haven't ruled out Blackmon from your fantasy list, you really should.
History has not been kind to many receivers selected in the top 10 in recent NFL drafts. A.J. Green and Julio Jones were the exceptions that seemed to prove the rule last year. Because some of the most notable top 10 busts in recent years include Darrius Heyward-Bey and Michael Crabtree (2009), Ted Ginn Jr. (2007) and Braylon Edwards (2005).
When you consider Crabtree was a holdout in 2009, there isn't much hope for Blackmon.
Quick Outs
" New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez stayed late after practice to take handoffs from quarterback Tom Brady. The club seems determined to get the ball into his hands.
" Arizona Cardinals running back Ryan Williams will not play in the Hall of Fame game. There's no new injury, but the Cardinals are going to take a cautious approach with him. Williams is the guy you're going to want to target for the Cardinals. Just keep an eye on him during the preseason (just not Sunday).
" Good news to all of you who want to draft Calvin Johnson … John Madden doesn't believe in the Madden Curse. So the guy who makes money off his popular video game doesn't believe in the curse? Well, this should settle it.
" Philadelphia Eagles RB LeSean McCoy said he is open to having Dion Lewis split carries with him in the team's backfield. Uh, can we stop this please? McCoy is currently my No. 1 fantasy running back.
" David Garrard is the early candidate to be the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback. Hey, when you have a chance to start a Pro Bowl quarterback you have to do it. Yeah, don't look it up … Garrard really was a Pro Bowl quarterback. Recently, too. Still, forgive me for not being excited about this quarterback competition.
