NFL fantasy football notebook: Back up Mike Vick in drafts

» The Minnesota Vikings plan to keep Adrian Petersonout of the final two preseason games. The goal to have Peterson play in the season opener remains on track, even if he has yet to have any contact in practice. The Vikings say they don't want to rush Peterson back to action, but it's a scary prospect to draft a running back that hasn't even taken a hit in practice -- even if it is Adrian Peterson. On average, he's coming off the board in the third round, but my cautious nature feels like that's a touch too high until I know more about how his surgically repaired knee will hold up to contact.