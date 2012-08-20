NFL fantasy football notebook: Andrew Luck's got skills

» Jonathan Stewart left the game early with a calf injury, but tweeted that it was nothing more than "a little Scare". If there's anything that should scare fantasy footbal owners, it's the prospect of him not producing after signing a healthy contract extension. I don't expect it to be a problem and he should be the same back he's always been. However, I'm not sure there's a more crucial handcuff in the league that Stewart and DeAngelo Williams. If you draft one, you almost must draft the other since it's nearly impossible to predict which one will land in the end zone...