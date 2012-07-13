NFL fantasy football mock draft yields some surprising results

NFL.com held it's first experts league mock draft of the year on Thursday, July 12th. The standard scoring league consists of NFL Fantasy LIVE crew Dave Dameshek, Elliot Harrison, Michael Fabiano, Adam Rank, Matt Smith and Jason Smith. Also in the league are NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt, NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano and associate fantasy editors Adrian Mojica and Marcas Grant. Each team must start one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one flex (RB/WR/TE), one tight end, one kicker and one defense. Reserves can be drafted at any position.