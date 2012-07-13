NFL fantasy football mock draft yields some surprising results

Published: Jul 13, 2012 at 11:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Your fantasy team plays in the NFL, and you should too! Sign up today to play the official free and customizable fantasy game of the National Football League!

NFL.com held it's first experts league mock draft of the year on Thursday, July 12th. The standard scoring league consists of NFL Fantasy LIVE crew Dave Dameshek, Elliot Harrison, Michael Fabiano, Adam Rank, Matt Smith and Jason Smith. Also in the league are NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt, NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano and associate fantasy editors Adrian Mojica and Marcas Grant. Each team must start one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one flex (RB/WR/TE), one tight end, one kicker and one defense. Reserves can be drafted at any position.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos could make substantial trade offer for Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season

A year after landing a starting QB at a dirt-cheap price, the Broncos might still consider paying an enormous price for another. Ian Rapoport reports that Denver is interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers, and that Rodgers and the Packers have agreed to explore trade possibilities next year.
news

Bills RB Zack Moss a healthy scratch vs. Steelers

Running back ﻿Zack Moss﻿ is a healthy scratch for the Buffalo Bills. The second-year running back was officially listed as inactive for the Bills' Week 1 battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Niners, Bears ready to unveil packages for rookie QBs Trey Lance, Justin Fields in Week 1

Three rookie QBs will get their first career starts on Sunday. As for the other two signal-callers taken in the first round of the 2021 draft -- Trey Lance and Justin Fields -- they might see the field, too, but not in an extended capacity.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW